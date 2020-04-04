Coronavirus: Govt issues advisory asking people to wear ‘homemade face covers’ to limit spread of COVID-19

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The advisory was issued shortly after the Health Ministry figures showed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,902 while the death toll increased to 68 on Saturday. 👓 View full article



