Coronavirus: Govt issues advisory asking people to wear ‘homemade face covers’ to limit spread of COVID-19

Zee News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The advisory was issued shortly after the Health Ministry figures showed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,902 while the death toll increased to 68 on Saturday.
News video: Nevada governor issues travel advisory

Nevada governor issues travel advisory 00:20

 Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a travel advisory for the State of Nevada, urging visitors or returning Nevadans to self-quarantine and monitor their health for 14 days after arriving or returning to Nevada to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada.

