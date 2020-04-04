Global  

Jail inmates in Uttar Pradesh make 3 lakh masks to prevent spread of coronavirus: DG Prisons

Zee News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar on Saturday commended jail inmates across the state for their effort in making masks to combat coronavirus.
