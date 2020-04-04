Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article

