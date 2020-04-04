Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Candles shine bright as India switches off lights in fight against coronavirus

Candles shine bright as India switches off lights in fight against coronavirus 02:09

 This is the moment India responded to Prime Minister Modi's call to switch off the lights in their homes and light candles in a show of unity against the coronavirus pandemic. Footage filmed on Sunday (April 5) in Gaur City 2, Ghaziabad shows residents cheering on their balconies lit up with...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.