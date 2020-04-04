No threat to grid from PM’s lights-out campaign: Power Minister

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There is no threat to the stability of India’s electricity grid from Sunday’s 9-minute public blackout and “light-a-diya” call given by PM Modi to show national solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, as per power minister R K Singh. "A robust protocol has been laid down to maintain grid frequency through the lights-out period," he said. 👓 View full article

