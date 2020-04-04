Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > No threat to grid from PM’s lights-out campaign: Power Minister

No threat to grid from PM’s lights-out campaign: Power Minister

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
There is no threat to the stability of India’s electricity grid from Sunday’s 9-minute public blackout and “light-a-diya” call given by PM Modi to show national solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, as per power minister R K Singh. "A robust protocol has been laid down to maintain grid frequency through the lights-out period," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Might lead to failure of grid Maha Energy Minister on PMs call to turn off lights

Might lead to failure of grid Maha Energy Minister on PMs call to turn off lights 02:16

 Might lead to failure of grid Maha Energy Minister on PMs call to turn off lights

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.