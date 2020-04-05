Coronavirus Outbreak: India crosses 3,000 mark; 22,000 Jamaat members quarantined

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Centre on Saturday said the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 3,072 in the country. Out of these, 1,023 positive cases have links to Tablighi Jamaat and hail from 17 states. The death toll as of Saturday rose to 75.



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official, nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts... 👓 View full article

