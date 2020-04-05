Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Outbreak: India crosses 3,000 mark; 22,000 Jamaat members quarantined

Coronavirus Outbreak: India crosses 3,000 mark; 22,000 Jamaat members quarantined

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Centre on Saturday said the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 3,072 in the country. Out of these, 1,023 positive cases have links to Tablighi Jamaat and hail from 17 states. The death toll as of Saturday rose to 75.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official, nearly 22,000 Jamaat members and their contacts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India tracks attendees after Muslim event linked to virus cases

India tracks attendees after Muslim event linked to virus cases 02:43

 Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in New Delhi sealed after dozens test positive for coronavirus and seven reportedly die.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Njnair

Nandagopal J Nair The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crosses the 3,000 mark. 21-40 year-olds account for 42 percent… https://t.co/uSMJsJlJM4 12 hours ago

HealthVings

HealthVings Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India records highest 24-hr jump with 478 new cases; total tally crosses 2500 ma… https://t.co/tHjNjVFIvE 1 day ago

HirenMParekh

Hiren Parekh RT @firstpost: Confirmed #coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,069 while toll rose to 53 on Thursday, the health ministry said; over 9,0… 2 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost Confirmed #coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,069 while toll rose to 53 on Thursday, the health ministry said;… https://t.co/izJWvT5ZmI 2 days ago

MONEYLINE_FCPL

CommodityTradeMantra CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA CROSSES 2,000 MARK https://t.co/HWZJFm4lCx 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.