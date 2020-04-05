Covid-19: Over 1,000 Tablighi Jamaat members infected, account for 30% of all India cases
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () As many as 1,023 Covid-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, accounting for 30% of all cases in India, the health ministry said. Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the health ministry added that around 30% were linked to “this particular place” which he said could not be managed.
Alleged indecency by Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Ghaziabad. Some Tablighi Jamaat members are admitted at MMG Hospital due to Covid-19. Nurses at the hospital have accused them of misbehaviour & indecency. The accused alleged walked around the hospital without trousers. The Tablighi Jamaat is in...
