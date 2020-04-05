Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Covid-19: Over 1,000 Tablighi Jamaat members infected, account for 30% of all India cases

Covid-19: Over 1,000 Tablighi Jamaat members infected, account for 30% of all India cases

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
As many as 1,023 Covid-19 positive cases found in 17 states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, accounting for 30% of all cases in India, the health ministry said. ​​Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the health ministry added that around 30% were linked to “this particular place” which he said could not be managed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad

Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad 02:05

 Alleged indecency by Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Ghaziabad. Some Tablighi Jamaat members are admitted at MMG Hospital due to Covid-19. Nurses at the hospital have accused them of misbehaviour & indecency. The accused alleged walked around the hospital without trousers. The Tablighi Jamaat is in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PriyAswika

Priyanka 🌻 RT @indiacom: Thus far, Andhra Pradesh has reported 190 positive cases of COVID-19. https://t.co/zrMrTvG5Vk 53 seconds ago

viv1_mishra

VIVEK M. RT @ajitbhinder: Does Islam give Tablighi Jamaat a licence to kill us? Why is Indian state helpless is providing security to its citizens,… 1 minute ago

Pobbathi_Venku

Venkateswarlu P🇮🇳 RT @iMac_too: Over a Dozen Men From 3 Mosques Put Under Isolation in Noida After Tablighi Jamaat Links Found https://t.co/2hAt6mBBrg 9 minutes ago

SQL2LIMS

Manish 🇮🇳 Covid-19: Over 1,000 Tablighi Jamaat members infected, account for 30% of all India cases https://t.co/rwfuOfssdM… https://t.co/nFOylHfzQu 11 minutes ago

iamdipal

Satish Patel Does Islam give Tablighi Jamaat a licence to kill us? Why is Indian state helpless is providing security to its ci… https://t.co/ds2q0vExJe 18 minutes ago

anupama6795

anupama machavarapu RT @timesofindia: Covid-19: Over 1,000 Tablighi Jamaat members infected, account for 30% of all India cases #CautionYesPanicNo #Coronavir… 18 minutes ago

8e838cc76d37469

sai kaushik RT @AskAnshul: @MikarTaz @krishnakant_raj 1. Maulana's threat Link: https://t.co/ac5ckpDXHV 2. Solapur incident Link: https://t.co/n6adacn… 23 minutes ago

olivergracias

Oliver Gracias🇮🇳 Evil Personified - The Tablighi Jamaat ! Now you realise that this spread of Covid-19 all over India looks delibe… https://t.co/BQBndnc9OM 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.