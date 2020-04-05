Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > COVID-19 coronavirus: Millions of Indians to switch off lights, light diyas for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday on PM Narendra Modi`s appeal

COVID-19 coronavirus: Millions of Indians to switch off lights, light diyas for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday on PM Narendra Modi`s appeal

Zee News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Millions of people across India will turn off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday (april 5) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday (April 2) and urged Indians to stand together to "fight the darkness of coronavirus pandemic".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Opposition corners PM Modi over call to light candles, accuses of empty symbolism | Oneindia News

Opposition corners PM Modi over call to light candles, accuses of empty symbolism | Oneindia News 01:48

 AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S CALL TO LIGHT CANDLES ON SUNDAY 9 PM, TO FIGHT THE DARKNESS OF CORONAVIRUS TODAY DREW INSTANT REACTIONS FROM OPPOSITION LEADERS, WHO ACCUSED HIM OF EMPTY SYMBOLISM WITHOUT ANNOUNCING CONCRETE ECONOMIC MEASURES.PM MODI...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RabiaAli_69

Amina Usman RT @MasudAKhan6: Millions of Indians have been left on the road due to decision of curfew/lockdown. According to the Guardian "india racked… 1 day ago

the_trueiter

james trueiter Centre To Give Rs 11,092 Crore To States To Fight COVID-19 https://t.co/Ouvl6QR7so via @ndtv Crona v bjp virus Duri… https://t.co/oVJ4oadIJy 1 day ago

EDENGATEKEEPER

ALICIA BANKS - ELOQUENT FURY RT @Foreign_Cat: #Borrell strikes again. The same racist demagogue who wanted to "disinfect" #Catalonia & dismissed the genocide of Native… 2 days ago

rebaliza4

rebaliza WHETHER AMERICA DIES OR GOES JOBLESS BY D MILLIONS.INDIANS R ALWAYS ASSURED OF JOBS (including high paying ones) al… https://t.co/VG1LXLxkjZ 4 days ago

rebaliza4

rebaliza WHETHER AMERICA DIES OR AMERICA GOES JOBLESS BY D MILLIONS.INDIANS R ALWAYS ASSURED OF JOBS (including high paying… https://t.co/1tR59yJRSN 4 days ago

KoyelRo97576519

Koyel Roy RT @Shaunnaroder: This is where the masks we will see millions of Indians wearing in the coming weeks are being currently made - in Aizawl… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.