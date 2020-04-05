Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As the world battles against the spread of Covid-19 by taking extraordinary measures and doctors and scientists research drugs for its treatment and and vaccines to prevent it, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda's controversial preacher Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims to "have heard the knock of this deadly disease eight years back in 2012." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this J Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/enFOD1keN4 Download the TO… https://t.co/ycMpVo413K 2 hours ago Rahul Razzdan RT @TOIGurgaon: Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/q9pDkmHJQN 4 hours ago TOI Cities Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/kvGfIWkiJV 5 hours ago TOI Gurgaon Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/q9pDkmHJQN 5 hours ago