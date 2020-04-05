Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back

Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
As the world battles against the spread of Covid-19 by taking extraordinary measures and doctors and scientists research drugs for its treatment and and vaccines to prevent it, Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda's controversial preacher Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims to "have heard the knock of this deadly disease eight years back in 2012."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JD_0619_

J Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/enFOD1keN4 Download the TO… https://t.co/ycMpVo413K 2 hours ago

RahulRazzdan

Rahul Razzdan RT @TOIGurgaon: Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/q9pDkmHJQN 4 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/kvGfIWkiJV 5 hours ago

TOIGurgaon

TOI Gurgaon Sirsa dera claims its chief had known about Covid-19 outbreak 8 years back https://t.co/q9pDkmHJQN 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.