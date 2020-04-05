Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Had it not been for the helpline number run by ex-servicemen, Pramodbhai Trivedi's wife, a diabetes patient, would have to go with out her life saving medicines during the lockdown. However, the retired teacher who lives in Digvijay plot area of Jamnagar called up on the number seeking help for his wife, who had gone to stay with their son in Vadodara, to help her with the necessary medicine. True to their words, the medicine was delivered at her doorstep in Vadodara and that's not all - it was given free of cost!