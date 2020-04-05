Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Had it not been for the helpline number run by ex-servicemen, Pramodbhai Trivedi's wife, a diabetes patient, would have to go with out her life saving medicines during the lockdown. However, the retired teacher who lives in Digvijay plot area of Jamnagar called up on the number seeking help for his wife, who had gone to stay with their son in Vadodara, to help her with the necessary medicine. True to their words, the medicine was delivered at her doorstep in Vadodara and that's not all - it was given free of cost! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation & people Had it not been for the helpline number r… 2 days ago The Times Of India Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation & people Had it not been for the helpline nu… https://t.co/OH4O4pGPYc 3 days ago TOI Cities Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people https://t.co/lXQBwLjdpC 3 days ago TOIRajkot Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people https://t.co/Ak39XU3aW6 3 days ago