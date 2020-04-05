Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people

Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Had it not been for the helpline number run by ex-servicemen, Pramodbhai Trivedi's wife, a diabetes patient, would have to go with out her life saving medicines during the lockdown. However, the retired teacher who lives in Digvijay plot area of Jamnagar called up on the number seeking help for his wife, who had gone to stay with their son in Vadodara, to help her with the necessary medicine. True to their words, the medicine was delivered at her doorstep in Vadodara and that's not all - it was given free of cost!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation & people Had it not been for the helpline number r… 2 days ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation & people Had it not been for the helpline nu… https://t.co/OH4O4pGPYc 3 days ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people https://t.co/lXQBwLjdpC 3 days ago

TOIRajkot

TOIRajkot Gujarat: Retired servicemen grab a second chance to serve the nation and people https://t.co/Ak39XU3aW6 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.