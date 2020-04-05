Global  

Security forces kill nine terrorists in 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

Zee News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Indian Army said on Sunday (April 5) that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the last 24 hours. According to army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations. One soldier got martyred and two suffered serious injuries during the operation and were evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. 
