12 isolated over suspected COVID-19 linked to Tablighi Jamaat attendee, 3 mosques sanitised in Noida

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
*Noida:* A dozen men from three mosques in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been tested for coronavirus and sent to an isolation facility after it emerged that they might have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, officials said. The men were tested on...
