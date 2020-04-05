Coronavirus Outbreak: Meghalaya CM thanks Reliance, Ambanis for donation of Rs 1 crore

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Meghalaya has received a donation of Rs 1 crore from billionaire Mukesh Ambani for its fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, CM Conrad K Sangma thanked the business tycoon, his wife and Reliance Industries for the generous contribution.



