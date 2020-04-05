Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Dead woman's test samples in Pune found positive

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Samples of a 60-year-old woman who was brought dead to a state-run hospital here in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions,was recently discharged from Naidu hospital in Pune city after she tested negative for coronavirus there.

"On Saturday...
