'Assalaam Alaikum!' This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India.. We're proud of you'
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Air India was operating special flights from India to Frankfurt with relief materials and evacuated European nationals, who were stranded in India as coronavirus swept across continents, perishing millions and crippling the system of passenger planes crisscrossing the world.
France on Saturday evacuated 112 French citizens stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The French nationals were evacuated using a special Air India flight from Cochin International Airport. The French nationals were stranded in India due to the lockdown amid coronavirus. The flight left for Paris at...
