PM Modi talks to former Prime Ministers, Presidents, opposition leaders to discuss COVID-19 coronavirus

Zee News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
As the nation is graplling with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called two former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil to hold discussions on COVID-19 related issues.
