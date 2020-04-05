Rashmika Mandanna turns 24; fans trend #HappyBirthdayRashmika for the talented actress Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna trend #HappyBirthdayRashmika as the cute actresss turns 24 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this