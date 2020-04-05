COVID-19: Govt holding online awareness sessions with anganwadi workers Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The women and child development ministry is regularly holding online interactive sessions with anganwadi workers to ensure safety of pregnant women and lactating mothers after the 21-day lockdown ends, sources said. 👓 View full article

