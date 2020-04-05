Global  

Rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases 4.1 days; without Jamaat incident it would have been 7.4: Centre

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020
The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the health ministry said on Sunday. Joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 472 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths since Saturday. The total coronavirus cases stand at 3,374 and the death toll now stands at 79.
