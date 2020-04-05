Rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases 4.1 days; without Jamaat incident it would have been 7.4: Centre
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India is 4.1 days presently but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the health ministry said on Sunday. Joint secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 472 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths since Saturday. The total coronavirus cases stand at 3,374 and the death toll now stands at 79.
INDIA HAS ENTERED INTO DAY 12 OF THE LOCKDOWN, 472 NEW #CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA IN 24 HOURS TAKING THE TOTAL TO 3374 CASES REPORTED SO FAR WITH ATLEAST 77 DEATHS IN THE COUNTRY. OUT OF WHICH OVER 1000 POSITIVE CASES HAVE BEEN LINKED TO THE TABHLIGHI JAMAAT EVENT IN DELHI. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH...
