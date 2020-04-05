J&K: Anti-terror operation near LoC in Keran sector enters third day; 5 terrorists slain, 3 jawans martyred Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this