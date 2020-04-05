'Will ensure there is no academic loss if lockdown extended': HRD minister

Global  

DNA Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
As examinations all over the country stand postponed/cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in an effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the ministry is prepared to ensure that the students do not suffer a further academic loss if the shutdown is extended beyond April 14.
