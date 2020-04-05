Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > J&K: 9 terrorists killed in two separate ops in 24 hours, 3 soldiers martyred

J&K: 9 terrorists killed in two separate ops in 24 hours, 3 soldiers martyred

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Nine terrorists were killed in two operations in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, in which three soldiers also laid down their lives, said the Army on Sunday, even as India and Pakistan continued to exchange heavy fire along the volatile Line of Control (LoC).​
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seemapaagay

Seema Pagey RT @TOIIndiaNews: J&K: 9 terrorists killed in two separate ops in 24 hours, 3 soldiers martyred https://t.co/3focvbT7Ol 6 minutes ago

JusChillBeta

Dhondu Bhaai @AskAnshul You are 7 hours faster and accurate than @TOIIndiaNews https://t.co/tn19blJEdm Download the TOI… https://t.co/mPCmr2YM7T 16 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India J&K: 9 terrorists killed in two separate ops in 24 hours, 3 soldiers martyred https://t.co/3focvbT7Ol 30 minutes ago

MasalaDosa_

Masala Dosa RT @alam_mujaid: In the last 24 hours, our Bravehearts eliminated 9 terrorists in two separate operation.💪 5 newly infiltrated terrorists k… 59 minutes ago

yadavPKY22

pk yadav RT @Samreenkhan78: Major success for security forces. In past 24 hours 9 terrorists killed in two separate operations amidst heavy snow & r… 2 hours ago

VatsRishap

Rishap Vats https://t.co/6FuCJQgNdv The brutal Indian state, not even halting it's genocidal actions during a global pandemic.… https://t.co/jEMpXbG12t 2 hours ago

dpsingh1953

JusticD. P. Singh(f) RT @JKviews: Nine terrorists have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in #Jammu and #Kashmir in the last 24 hours,… 3 hours ago

alam_mujaid

Mujaid Alam Bakarwal🇮🇳 In the last 24 hours, our Bravehearts eliminated 9 terrorists in two separate operation.💪 5 newly infiltrated terro… https://t.co/mR6s3fPDMI 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.