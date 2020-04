Coronavirus outbreak: There is shortage of PPE kits, N95 masks, says Bihar principal secretary Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Bihar's principal secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said there is a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks in the state. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 5 days ago 'Need 50,000 PPE kits urgently': Delhi Health Minister to Centre 01:55 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has requested the Central government to urgently provide around 50,000 PPE kits to them. He said that there is a shortage of PPE kits and they are left with only 7000 to 8000 now. The Delhi Health Minister added that Delhi govt is making all possible effort to... You Might Like

Tweets about this