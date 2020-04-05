Global  

Next few days very important, formulate plan to avoid community transmission: Cabinet secretary to states

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday asked all states and Union Territories to formulate a containment plan as part of their strategy to deal with the spread of coronavirus and its effective implementation on ground to avoid community transmission stage.
