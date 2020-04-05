Next few days very important, formulate plan to avoid community transmission: Cabinet secretary to states

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday asked all states and Union Territories to formulate a containment plan as part of their strategy to deal with the spread of coronavirus and its effective implementation on ground to avoid community transmission stage.

You Might Like

Tweets about this anita RT @satishkaushik2: Fellow Indians next few days are very very important to win the #FightAgainstCorona . Here is my humble appeal once aga… 43 minutes ago ✰ amy ✰ RT @bertieglbrt: a new quarantine-tastic vid will be going up in the next few days. another good ol' stream of consciousness. here's a snip… 2 hours ago दृष्टिकोण Next few days very important, formulate plan to avoid community transmission: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to stat… https://t.co/73pVPPgdLl 3 hours ago Bhanu Dhamija The crisis can only be controlled by people on the ground and that only local governments can organize. Let’s hope… https://t.co/pCMuEEslPo 4 hours ago Q sent me RT @Maya97289560: Share with everyone! Very important in the next few days #Adrenochrome #AdrenochromeWithdrawal #CabalTakedown #WWG1WGA… 4 hours ago Deccan Herald Govt asks districts to prepare crisis management plans #Covid19India https://t.co/CMKHMt23bf 5 hours ago Madhyamam Next few days very important, formulate plan to avoid community transmission: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to s ... https://t.co/KLKj1ZdJwT 6 hours ago WokeUpInaDream April 5th 26k new cases 1.1k new deaths Decrease number of both cases and deaths from previous day. (Sundays ar… https://t.co/Qp8UQRjdjw 6 hours ago