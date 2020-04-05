Coronavirus | Advertisement placed in OLX to ‘sell’ Statue of Unity; case filed

Global  

Hindu Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
“Some unknown person placed an advertisement... stating he needs to sell the Statue of Unity for ₹30,000 crore” to meet the government’s fight against the coronavirus.
