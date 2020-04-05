You Might Like

Tweets about this Ashok Kumar Pandey RT @RatanSharda55: I heard someone claim that #TabhligiJamaat is a nonviolent sufi like movement?🙄 https://t.co/FDqfPwwrAK 16 seconds ago Urban Monk RT @centerofright: Youth accuses Tabhligi Jaamat of spreading coronavirus, shot dead in Prayagraj | UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed authorit… 26 minutes ago SUMAN MAITY RT @Defence_360: Now a 29 yr youngster in UP Prayagraj is murdered by supporters of Radical Islamic group named #TABLIGHI_JAMAAT because h… 33 minutes ago Rajesh Sampath RT @Ethirajans: Where is this going to end? https://t.co/3FLybMyfI8 1 hour ago