Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Toll crosses 100; Tablighi Jamaat members account for 30% of all cases

Toll crosses 100; Tablighi Jamaat members account for 30% of all cases

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
India’s death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far. Maharashtra alone reporting 13 deaths on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 | Nizamuddin cases tracing; Dharavi death: Health Ministry briefs

COVID-19 | Nizamuddin cases tracing; Dharavi death: Health Ministry briefs 04:01

 With 376 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the spike does not represent a "national trend" and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital. "During the last 24...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.