Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 100-mark and reached 124 on Sunday night after registering 27 fresh deaths — the highest single-day casualty since the outbreak — in the last 24 hours. With 13 deaths, the toll in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, stood at 45 – which is 36% of the nation’s casualties. 👓 View full article



