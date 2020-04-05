Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 100-mark and reached 124 on Sunday night after registering 27 fresh deaths — the highest single-day casualty since the outbreak — in the last 24 hours. With 13 deaths, the toll in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, stood at 45 – which is 36% of the nation’s casualties.
According to statistics site Worldometers, the U.S. has the highest daily coronavirus death toll in the world. Business Insider reports that over 1,300 Americans died from coronavirus between Thursday and Friday. This drives the total amount of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. up to 7,392 people. Many of...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Haris Parsad🔬 RT @harrisk1111: Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124 https://t.co/nfCBqRfKWt 4 days ago
Mayank jain Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124 https://t.co/3g2T00RtGD via @timesofindia4 days ago
Kamesh ✨🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124 https://t.co/BQGg6VDpI3 5 days ago
Atlanto Celtica RT @spwells: Coronavirus death toll in India: Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124 🦠 https://t.co/YbpkkVxAs0 6 days ago
This Blogs Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124 – ET HealthWorld https://t.co/JiEkC38iQw https://t.co/VTXRK4GE3r 6 days ago