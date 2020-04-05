Global  

Highest single-day casualty of 27 takes India’s corona toll to 124

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 100-mark and reached 124 on Sunday night after registering 27 fresh deaths — the highest single-day casualty since the outbreak — in the last 24 hours. With 13 deaths, the toll in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, stood at 45 – which is 36% of the nation’s casualties.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: U.S. Sets Record—Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Globally

U.S. Sets Record—Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Globally 00:30

 According to statistics site Worldometers, the U.S. has the highest daily coronavirus death toll in the world. Business Insider reports that over 1,300 Americans died from coronavirus between Thursday and Friday. This drives the total amount of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. up to 7,392 people. Many of...

