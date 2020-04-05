Coronavirus: Kerala tops recovery-rate table

Global  

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Kerala has reported the country’s highest Covid-19 recovery rate of 84% on the basis of how the first 25 patients who tested positive between March 9 and 20 responded to treatment. Overall, the recovery rate is 17% among 314 confirmed cases since January 30, when the first Wuhan-returned patient tested positive.
