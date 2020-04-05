India ‘considering’ Trump’s plea on supply of key drug
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () India is considering a request by President Trump to relax the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug which, as Trump has claimed in the past, can help treat Covid-19 patients. Mentioning his conversation with PM Modi on Saturday, Trump had said India was giving “serious consideration’’ to supply the drug to the US.
President Donald Trump said Saturday he "may take" hydroxychloroquine, apparently to prevent the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, there is no evidence the drug is safe or effective for that use. I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it. US President Donald Trump America's...