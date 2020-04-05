Global  

India ‘considering’ Trump’s plea on supply of key drug

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
India is considering a request by President Trump to relax the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug which, as Trump has claimed in the past, can help treat Covid-19 patients. Mentioning his conversation with PM Modi on Saturday, Trump had said India was giving “serious consideration’’ to supply the drug to the US.
