BJP marks 40th foundation day, expresses gratitude to founding members, leaders, workers Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 40th foundation day on Monday (April 6) by expressed its gratitude to its founding members, leaders and workers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this