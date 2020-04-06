Global  

'9 baje 9 minutes': With a drop of 32000 MW, how power grid coped during Sunday night's 'lights out'

DNA Monday, 6 April 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.
