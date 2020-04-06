WWE WrestleMania 36 highlights: Drew McIntyre DEFEATS Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion, Edge beats Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Drew McIntyre survived Brock Lesnar's 3 F5s and former had to perform his finishing move, Claymore kick four times to get the job done and win the WWE title 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this