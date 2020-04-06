Global  

BJP is true carrier of India's democracy, says Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed 40 years of its foundation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the party a "true carrier" of the country's democracy.
