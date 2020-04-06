Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases stuns Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases stuns Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Telangana on Sunday reported 62 new cases of coronavirus cases, taking the Covid-19 count to 334, even as authorities grappled to stop the spread of the virus across the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News

ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News 01:21

 AS INDIA BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WITH MORE THAN 2300 CASES AND ATLEAST 56 DEATHS, TO ENSURE SPEEDY DETECTION OF CORONAVIRUS CASES, THOSE RESIDING IN COVID-19 HOTSPOTS OR AREAS WHICH HAVE REPORTED LARGE NUMBERS OF CASES MAY HAVE TO UNDERGO A RAPID ANTIBODY BLOOD TEST FOR THE VIRAL INFECTION....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), here on Monday, allowed rapid antibody-based blood tests for coronav… https://t.co/PUpFGxEKht 36 minutes ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases stuns Telangana, Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/yIQl171ops via @timesofindia 5 hours ago

NnnnRam

RamdasN🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: .@ICMRDELHI has set a fresh protocol for healthcare workers to start with rapid antibody-based blood test for COVID-19 #COVID… 1 day ago

WIONews

WION .@ICMRDELHI has set a fresh protocol for healthcare workers to start with rapid antibody-based blood test for COVID… https://t.co/pH6YplMpcN 1 day ago

David01072775

David @_whitneywebb CDC 3/31/2020: The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases ...our healthcare system will be strained beyond… https://t.co/rppwIkzoP8 6 days ago

tessvanstraaten

Tess van Straaten @Steve_223 The numbers that really matter are fatalities & hospitalized/ICU cases. BC numbers as of March 30: Hosp… https://t.co/vXBw4dLU3z 6 days ago

chitowntoktown

Mark Rachkevych #Illinois #coronavirus update — good news on testing: “Pritzker said IL will increase its daily testing capacity fr… https://t.co/4gCTUkugVy 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.