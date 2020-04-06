Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers

Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisation's foundation day on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BhatiSanjay1127

चौकीदार संजय भाटी RT @ndtv: Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: JP Nadda to party workers https://t.co/V5d5JsphG0 #Coronaviruslockdown #coronaviru… 3 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: JP Nadda to party workers https://t.co/V5d5JsphG0… https://t.co/R8D4h0ilJ0 7 minutes ago

newz_trending

Trending Newz Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day, Nadda tells party workers 8 minutes ago

liyer

lakshmi iyer RT @TOIIndiaNews: Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers https://t.co/mHsNSXNc76 11 minutes ago

VijayMi98897381

VijayMishra RT @ndtvfeed: Give Up One Meal To Mark BJP Foundation Day: JP Nadda To Party Workers https://t.co/Ram5ZN8PdX 12 minutes ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Give Up One Meal To Mark BJP Foundation Day: JP Nadda To Party Workers https://t.co/Ram5ZN8PdX 14 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers https://t.co/mHsNSXNc76 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.