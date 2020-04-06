BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisation's foundation day on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this चौकीदार संजय भाटी RT @ndtv: Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: JP Nadda to party workers https://t.co/V5d5JsphG0 #Coronaviruslockdown #coronaviru… 3 minutes ago NDTV Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: JP Nadda to party workers https://t.co/V5d5JsphG0… https://t.co/R8D4h0ilJ0 7 minutes ago Trending Newz Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day, Nadda tells party workers 8 minutes ago lakshmi iyer RT @TOIIndiaNews: Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers https://t.co/mHsNSXNc76 11 minutes ago VijayMishra RT @ndtvfeed: Give Up One Meal To Mark BJP Foundation Day: JP Nadda To Party Workers https://t.co/Ram5ZN8PdX 12 minutes ago NDTV News feed Give Up One Meal To Mark BJP Foundation Day: JP Nadda To Party Workers https://t.co/Ram5ZN8PdX 14 minutes ago TOI India Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers https://t.co/mHsNSXNc76 23 minutes ago