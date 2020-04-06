Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium releases online after being pulled out from the cinema halls due to lockdown

Kareena★Fan★4Ever RT @NewsX: #Coronaviruspandemic: #IrrfanKhan, #KareenaKapoor’s #AngreziMedium premieres online after being pulled out of theatres https://t… 2 minutes ago

NewsX #Coronaviruspandemic: #IrrfanKhan, #KareenaKapoor’s #AngreziMedium premieres online after being pulled out of theat… https://t.co/7vAzcUxzwb 32 minutes ago

LadySuperStarKareenaKapoor RT @TheQuint: #AngreziMedium makes its digital premiere on @DisneyplusHSVIP. The film starring @irrfank #KareenaKapoor #DeepakDobriyal @rad… 1 hour ago

Kareena★Fan★4Ever RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium releases online after being pulled out from the cinem… 3 hours ago

No hate RT @firstpost: #AngreziMedium director Homi Adajania had previously said that the film would be re-released in cinemas after the #coronavir… 4 hours ago

Firstpost #AngreziMedium director Homi Adajania had previously said that the film would be re-released in cinemas after the… https://t.co/qbtkXRWYkO 4 hours ago

Bollywood Life Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium releases online after being pulled out from the c… https://t.co/3K6NlQthsJ 4 hours ago