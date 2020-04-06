Global  

COVID-19 coronavirus: India enters crucial 2-week period on April 6, says P Chidambaram

Zee News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday (April 6) said that India has now entered a "crucial two-week period". He also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to former prime ministers, presidents and some opposition leaders to hold discussion over COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
