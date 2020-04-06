Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man pens a heartfelt note, thanking fans for their birthday wishes

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr's birthday falls on April 4th. The actor turned 55 this year and took to his social handle to thank his fans and at the same time he expressed people to stay safe and connected with one another.
