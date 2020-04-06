Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr's birthday falls on April 4th. The actor turned 55 this year and took to his social handle to thank his fans and at the same time he expressed people to stay safe and connected with one another.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man pens a heartfelt note, thanking fans for their birthday wishes… https://t.co/1CzuRsOaRe 2 hours ago 沖田 みずきたん RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Robert Downey Jr. marked 55th birthday by heaping praise on the frontline workers amidst coronavir… 12 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Robert Downey Jr. celebrates frontline workers on 55th birthday - Robert Downey Jr. marked his 55th birthday by hea… https://t.co/ItigrLpGaV 13 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Robert Downey Jr. marked 55th birthday by heaping praise on the frontline workers amidst co… https://t.co/Uib8OLsDEv 13 hours ago 💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @Spotboye: .@RobertDowneyJr AKA Iron Man gets emotional on his 55th birthday, pens a heartwarming note on losing his loved ones to Coron… 21 hours ago Breaking News 🇸🇴 Robert Downey Jr Birthday: #IronMan Thanks Fans; Pens An Emotional Note On Losing People To Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/qA4ShfVJfh 22 hours ago SpotboyE .@RobertDowneyJr AKA Iron Man gets emotional on his 55th birthday, pens a heartwarming note on losing his loved one… https://t.co/KVwgwTiEbJ 22 hours ago Jonny Houghton @SkyNews Next on @SkyNews Robert Downey Jr gives tips on how to keep your robotic metal suit clean during the… https://t.co/ODDiK2Aty7 6 days ago