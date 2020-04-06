Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'Pray indoors': Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat

'Pray indoors': Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat

DNA Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Delhi Police shared a poster on Twitter, urging people to stay home and pray on Shab-e-Barat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

k_asif20

asif RT @dna: 'Pray indoors': Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat https://t.co/QN9BS6iAaG 32 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'Pray indoors': Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay home on Shab-e-Barat https://t.co/QN9BS6iAaG 2 hours ago

ishtyak

Ishtyak khan I request all muslim friends to please follow the instructions by Delhi Police... STAY INDOORS AND PRAY TO GOD FOR… https://t.co/ArXfNvxbqj 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.