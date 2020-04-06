Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: Study

Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: Study

Zee News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
A research conducted by R Adhikari and Rajesh Singh from the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics in the University of Cambridge has claimed that the 21-day lockdown will not be enough to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in India amd the lockdown must be extended to 49 days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: When could the lockdown end?

When could the lockdown end? 00:47

 The UK is preparing to enter its third week in lockdown, with people instructed to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus. But how long is it likely to last and who will decide when and how to end the restrictions?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

post_asia

Post of Asia Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: Study https://t.co/xzgVaj33xD https://t.co/mzxFainmsh 21 minutes ago

itsmalikSardar

Sardar Aamir Javid Malik Coronavirus: Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days: Study https://t.co/g1t0Ev2Kde 32 minutes ago

KupwaraTimes_

KUPWARA TIMES Coronavirus: Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days: Study https://t.co/anjw4h7pzf https://t.co/iIrj0ScA6U 39 minutes ago

Azzadd4

mein_azzadd_hun Dear sir, pls tell public 15 days more lockdown or 5 months more lockdown, if India want to get free. Lockdown must… https://t.co/zVXGjTpHqX 3 hours ago

uniquescoop

Madness Hub Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: Study https://t.co/GPDxwVgaBg https://t.co/4eg1sS2Mh6 5 hours ago

kamleshuae

Kamlesh @chetan_bhagat It's simple and a must..extend lock down for another 15 days..you think #ChineseVirus will disappear… https://t.co/grGFSw1kR7 9 hours ago

bnsharmacharya

BN Sharma @thapagk The people will be social distancing while govt should be testing at every Ward office/health post! Lockdo… https://t.co/JJAa0o89pC 12 hours ago

AJ01868646

AJ @UKinIndia @FCOtravel @UKinMumbai This is essentially a cop out. You sound like you have nothing to do with it. Sho… https://t.co/thQvyoumZz 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.