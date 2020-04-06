Lockdown in India must be extended to 49 days to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus: Study
Monday, 6 April 2020 () A research conducted by R Adhikari and Rajesh Singh from the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics in the University of Cambridge has claimed that the 21-day lockdown will not be enough to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in India amd the lockdown must be extended to 49 days.
The UK is preparing to enter its third week in lockdown, with people instructed to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus. But how long is it likely to last and who will decide when and how to end the restrictions?
