NTCA alerts as US tiger tests Covid-19 positive, MP worry over Pench tiger's death

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has on Monday issued alert and a detailed advisory to chief wildlife warden of Madhya Pradesh and all other states citing worry over a reports revealing Covid-19 infection in captive tigers US leaving state forest department worried over reasons behind death of a tiger inside Pench tiger reserve with severe lung infection and respiratory problems on April 5.
