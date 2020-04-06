Gautam Gambhir offers Rs 50 lakh from MPLAD fund to Delhi govt for medical equipment

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD fund to the Delhi government for procurement of equipment for medical staff dealing with COVID-19 cases, around two weeks after he pledged the same amount for the purpose. The Delhi government has yet to respond to his previous offer, said an aide of the...
