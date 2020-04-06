Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker pens heartfelt note for Star Wars fans, says, 'We have all become family'

Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker pens heartfelt note for Star Wars fans, says, 'We have all become family'

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mark Hamill appeared in six of the nine Star Wars films as Luke Skywalker. Hamill played Luke for a final time in 2019's Rise of Skywalker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs

Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs 00:45

 Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy penned a heartfelt note to fans after the finale of the beloved TV show aired in the U.S. on Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.