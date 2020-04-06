Reputed Kannada comedian, Bullet Prakash, hospitalised in Bangalore after suffering from liver infection Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Bullet Prakash is known for his vast body of work of more than 300 films, which also include movie in Tamil and other languages beside his major appearances in the Sandalwood (Kannada cinema) industry 👓 View full article

