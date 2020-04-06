Global  

Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test coronavirus positive

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Three doctors and 26 nurses have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent the spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday.
