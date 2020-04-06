Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test coronavirus positive

Three doctors and 26 nurses have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent the spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shivanand RT @katta_news: MUMBAI: BMC has declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for #COVID… 5 seconds ago The Federal Authorities have sealed off Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital after 3 doctors & 26 nurses tested positive for… https://t.co/fOWvZVUiYR 29 seconds ago Jyothi Rajesh RT @irenaakbar: 26 nurses & 3 doctors test positive for Covid19 in a Mumbai Hospital. The hospital has been sealed. Nobody can enter/exit i… 32 seconds ago Jyothi Rajesh RT @upasanashindu: Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai sealed by authorities after 3 doctors & 26 nurses tested positive for corona virus.😔 Let’s… 40 seconds ago Srini RT @Zebaism: IMP- In Mumbai, 26 nurses and three doctors from Wockhardt hospital have tested positive for #COVID19 Hospital sealed,other… 3 minutes ago KattaNews MUMBAI: BMC has declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive fo… https://t.co/2i0mmLvOeZ 4 minutes ago Kodanda Rama #WockhardtHospital mumbai is turning out to be #SuperSpreade 26 nurses and 3 doctors have tested positive and BMC… https://t.co/izqnQv4MfW 13 minutes ago Asianet Newsable #Mumbai #WockhardtHospital shuts down after nurses and doctors test positive for #coronavirus #COVID #covid_19… https://t.co/uzbW4WgDgl 15 minutes ago