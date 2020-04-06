People of India will fight coronavirus together: Rahul Gandhi
Monday, 6 April 2020 () "The coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy and self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle," he said on Twitter.
SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374. INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR”...