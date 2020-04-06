President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight Covid-19
Monday, 6 April 2020 () The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30% for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.The President, Vice President, PM, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Prakash Javadekar said.
