President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight Covid-19

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30% for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.The President, Vice President, PM, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Prakash Javadekar said.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News

President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News 02:37

 AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067. THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH SALARIES OF PARLIAMENTARIANS AND MINISTERS BY 30 PER CENT FOR ONE YEAR TO FUND THE BATTLE AGAINST...

