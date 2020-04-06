Global  

BJP suspends UP`s Balrampur leader Manju Tiwari over celebratory firing video

Zee News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Tiwari for the alleged celebratory firing in air.
