Cabinet approves 30 per cent salary cut for MPs for a year, MPLADS suspended

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 to reduce allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, for a year.



The President, Vice President, and Governors have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a... 👓 View full article



