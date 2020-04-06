Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Cabinet approves 30 per cent salary cut for MPs for a year, MPLADS suspended

Cabinet approves 30 per cent salary cut for MPs for a year, MPLADS suspended

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 to reduce allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, for a year.

The President, Vice President, and Governors have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News

President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News 02:37

 AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067. THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH SALARIES OF PARLIAMENTARIANS AND MINISTERS BY 30 PER CENT FOR ONE YEAR TO FUND THE BATTLE AGAINST...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kkrruttii

I.am.Kruti RT @airnewsalerts: Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allow… 7 minutes ago

SINGHSAHEB123

Singh Sahab RT @vishalsingh_BJP: Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing all… 26 minutes ago

vishalsingh_BJP

Vishal Singh Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing… https://t.co/tSE7VPfUbP 29 minutes ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity Cabinet approves 30 per cent salary cut for MPs for a year, MPLADS suspended https://t.co/N7worQI9iK https://t.co/GyGmLpOcpC 31 minutes ago

vaidyabr

Balram Vaidya🇮🇳 RT @RaghuramanMenon: Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing all… 1 hour ago

heenamehra1992

Haritika mehra RT @ddnews_jammu: Cabinet approves Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowa… 2 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliam… https://t.co/3FAfRaEjg7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.