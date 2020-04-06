Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra come up with short film on coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra come up with short film on coronavirus

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Prasoon Joshi is directing a short film on coronavirus pandemic featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth and others
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandra_gidoti

Sandra Gidoti RT @NpLegacy: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra come up with short film on coronavirus. "Family" will be premiered across Sony… 29 minutes ago

Yuga463

Yugandhara rao K RT @XpressCinema: #AmitabhBachchan, #Rajinikanth, #Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and others have come together… 3 hours ago

Yuga463

Yugandhara rao K RT @behindwoods: #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan team up again for this special project - watch promo! https://t.co/3mgZU2MMBn #Coronav… 3 hours ago

behindwoods

Behindwoods #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan team up again for this special project - watch promo! https://t.co/3mgZU2MMBn #Coronavirus #Covid19 3 hours ago

XpressCinema

Cinema Express #AmitabhBachchan, #Rajinikanth, #Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and others have come to… https://t.co/ELjwOkyC9U 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.